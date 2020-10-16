Connie Nielsen & Christopher Eccleston Set As Leads In Channel 4’s ‘Close To Me’

Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman, Gladiator) and Christopher Eccleston (The A Word, Doctor Who) have been set as the leads in Close To Me, a six episode psychological thriller that is being produced for Viaplay and Channel 4.

Close To Me tells the story of Jo Harding (Connie Nielsen), a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and a devoted husband (Christopher Eccleston). But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory.

As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her. Rounding out the cast is Tom Taylor (Us), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist: The Angel Of Darkness), Susan Lynch (Unforgotten), Leanne Best (Young Wallander), Henning Jensen (Below The Surface), Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes), Ray Fearon (Da Vinci’s Demons), Nick Blood (Strike), Jamie Flatters (Liar) and Lorraine Burroughs (Hard Sun).

The drama series, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Amanda Reynolds, is produced by NENT Studios UK, The Development Partnership and Dopamine. Angela Pell penned the scripts, while Michael Samuels is directing. The executive producers are Gina Carter, Robert Taylor and Ed Clarke of TDP, Dave Clarke from NENT Studios UK and Connie Nielsen. Filming on the series is now underway in London, Hertfordshire and East Sussex. NENT Studios UK is handling global sales.

“The team has gathered an exceptionally talented, high-profile and very current cast for Close To Me, with the perfect mix of popular established stars such as Susan Lynch, Leanne Best and Henning Jensen, as well as rising hot properties such as Tom Taylor and Rosy McEwen”, said Richard Halliwell, CEO of NENT Studios UK. “We are thrilled to have attracted such talent to our first original production and are confident that the on-screen talent, in conjunction with the terrific off-screen team already announced, promises to make this drama a ‘must-see’ in 2021.”