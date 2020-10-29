Channel 4 Sets UK Return Date For ‘Duncanville’

Fox’s animated comedy Duncanville will return to Channel 4 to finish airing its first season from Friday November 13th at 11:05pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Duncanville tells the story Duncan, a spectacularly average fifteen-year old boy, and his immediate family. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. The animated series, which was created by Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment and features the voices of Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

In the next new episode, titled Sister Wife, to celebrate their anniversary, Jack and Annie rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club, before realizing that their maturity might not be that boring after all. Meanwhile, Jing makes Duncan “marry her,” but their make-believe quickly becomes complicated by real marital problems. Also, Kimberly feels ignored and acts out for attention. In the following episode, titled Jack’s Pipe Dream, when all of Jack’s customers are stolen by sexy new plumber Bobby Bastille (guest voice Rick Springfield), he quits his day job to follow his dream and write a rock opera. He casts his family and books the town theater for a live performance, which Annie tries to nix. However, Duncan and Kimberly side with Jack, when they think the show might score them points with their crushes.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.