Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Simpsons’ Season 28

The twenty-eighth season of The Simpsons will premiere on Channel 4 on Monday November 2nd at 6pm, it has been announced.

In the show’s twenty-eighth season, Mr. Burns introduces a “Hunger Games”-style contest in which Springfield’s children must fight each other; and Lisa’s imaginary best friend becomes jealous of her real best friends. Additional storylines this season include the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield burning to the ground; Homer getting roped into coaching the kids’ lacrosse team with Milhouse’s dad; and Homer paying Choremonkey Matt Leinart to play catch with Bart, the two of whom form a strong bond, much to Homer’s chagrin. The twenty-eighth season of The Simpsons previously aired in the UK on Sky One and Disney+.

