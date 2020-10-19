Channel 4 Acquires ‘The West Wing’ For All 4

With the U.S. election mere weeks away, Channel 4 has opted to bring the seminal U.S. political drama back to our screens. The broadcaster has struck a deal with Warner Bros. to pick up all seven seasons of The West Wing for their streaming service All 4. It will be available to stream as of Wednesday October 21st.

Created by Aaron Sorkin, The West Wing explores the inner workings of the White House under Democratic President Josiah Bartlet. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Stockard Channing, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, Joshua Malina, Mary McCormack, Alan Alda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jimmy Smits.

The deal between Warner Bros. and Channel 4 also gives the broadcaster streaming rights to all nine seasons of The WB/The CW teen drama One Tree Hill. One Tree Hill will be available to stream from Friday October 30th. The West Wing and One Tree Hill join a healthy slate of U.S box-sets on All 4 that also includes Malcolm In The Middle, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel, Scrubs and Seinfeld.

“All eyes turn to The West Wing over the next few weeks and so there could not be a more fitting time to bring this giant of a show to All 4″, said Channel 4’s Head of Series Acquisitions Nick Lee. “Proving that teen romance and sibling rivalries can be just as gripping as Capitol Hill, One Tree Hill will also slam dunk onto the platform in its entirety. Bringing these two major hits, alongside Malcolm in the Middle which landed on the 2 October, we have risen to a new high in the quality of our line-up. Happy Streaming!”