BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Out Of Her Mind’

BBC Two’s Sara Pascoe comedy Out Of Her Mind will premiere on Tuesday October 20th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Out Of Her Mind explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them. The series follows Sara Pascoe, who doesn’t know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and so sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn’t deserve our respect.

This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister’s wedding, and her best friend’s first pregnancy. The comedy series, which was created by Sara Pascoe, is produced by Stolen Picture and Mouse The Dog and stars Sara Pascoe, Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Jack Gleeson, Cash Holland and Lorraine Ashbourne.

