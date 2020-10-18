BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Harlots’ Season 3

The third and final season of Harlots will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday October 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Harlots is set against the vibrant, cosmopolitan backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, offering a bold new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity – sex. The drama series is produced by Monumental Television and stars Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Liv Tyler and Alfie Allen.

The show’s third season continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family. Set a year after the dramatic events of season two, Margaret has been sent to America in chains and Lydia Quigley is vanquished and in Bedlam. It seems that the Wells girls can finally free themselves of their mother’s feud, helped by allies such as Lady Fitz. But Charlotte Wells soon learns that running a lucrative brothel brings enemies as well as friends, including new pimp in town Isaac Pincher. Meanwhile Lydia still finds a way to bite, even in her darkest hour.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.