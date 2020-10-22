BBC Two Orders ‘Two Doors Down’ Christmas Special

Two Doors Down is joining the BBC’s Christmas schedule. In addition to the previously commissioned fifth season, BBC Two has ordered a Christmas special to air later this year.

Two Doors Down is set in the fictional Scottish suburban street Latimer Crescent and follow the residents as they navigate the trials and tribulations of suburban life. The comedy series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson, Elaine C Smith, Jamie Quinn and Kieran Hodgson.

The Christmas special will not feature Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and Joy McAvoy, but they will be back for the show’s fifth season. The BBC is not releasing plot details for the Christmas special. It will be filmed in line with Covid-19 industry guidelines. The special was commissioned by the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen and BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland.

“I’m delighted that Two Doors Down is going to give people the neighbourly get-together they have been missing out on in recent times. Eric, Beth, Colin, Cathy, Ian, Gordon and, of course, Christine get together to celebrate in the way that only they can”, said Steven Canny, Executive Producer at BBC Studios. “This special episode is the complete package of uncomfortable comments, barbed compliments and, of course, a ton of laughs.”