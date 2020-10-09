BBC Three Acquires UK Rights To ‘Twenties’, Sets October Premiere

Twenties is crossing the pond.

BBC Three has acquired the UK rights to the BET original series after striking a deal with ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution. The deal covers both seasons of the show. The show’s first season will premiere on BBC Three on Sunday October 25th.

“With its distinctive style and engaging characters, Twenties takes a humorous and insightful look at balancing work, love and friendship whilst navigating the outwardly glamorous world of Hollywood”, said the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks.

Twenties follows an aspiring young black lesbian writer, Hattie, and her friends Marie and Nia as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. Whilst they live separate lives, the three friends lean on each other for guidance as they each navigate their twenties. The series, which was created by Lena Waithe, stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham. BET has renewed Twenties for a second season.

Check out the trailer for Twenties below: