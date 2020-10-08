BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Roadkill’

Roadkill will premiere on BBC One on Sunday October 18th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Roadkill follows Peter Laurence, a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize? The four-part drama, which was penned by David Hare, is produced by The Forge and stars Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Saskia Reeves, Sarah Greene, Patricia Hodge, Ophelia Lovibond, Iain De Caestecker, Katie Leung, Olivia Vinall, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Pip Torrens, Millie Brady and Danny Ashok. Michael Keillor is the director.

