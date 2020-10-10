Amazon Prime Video UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Expanse’ Season 5

The fifth season of The Expanse will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Wednesday December 16th, when the first three episodes will be available to stream. New episodes will then continue to be made available every Wednesday.

Based on novels by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict.The crew of the Rocinante –an illegally salvaged warship –stumbles on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The drama series is produced by Alcon Television Group and stars Shohreh Asgdashloo, Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatam, Cas Anvar, Frankie Adams and Cara Gee.

The show’s fifth season picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt,the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.

Amos returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie and Alex confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer, with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala, refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.

Check out the trailer below:

