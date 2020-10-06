Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘This Is Us’ Season 5

The fifth season of This Is Us will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Wednesday October 28th, when the first two episodes will be available to stream.

New episodes will then continue to be made available to UK Prime subscribers every Wednesday, less than 24 hours after they initially air on NBC in the United States.

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.