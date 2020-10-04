4Music Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Supernatural’ Season 15

The fifteenth and final season of Supernatural will receive its UK premiere on 4Music on Friday October 23rd at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Erick Kripke, Supernatural follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt down the various creatures of the supernatural which inhabit the backroads of America. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Pellegrino and Alexander Calvert.

In the opening episode of the show;s final season, titled Back And To The Future, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again. In the following episode, titled Raising Hell, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) call on Rowena (Guest Star Ruth Connell) to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch (Guest Star David Haydn-Jones).

