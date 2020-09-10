W4Free Adds Raft Of Horror Titles Including ‘Willow Creek’, ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ & More

By Patrick Munn | September 10, 2020 - 9:05 am | No Comments
Category : News, UK News
Tags :

W4Free is adding a raft of horror titles to their library. The AVOD service has acquired a wide-range of horror titles including Willow CreekPontpoolHatchetElfie HopkinsNight Of The Living DeadGallowwalkersAfter LifeDead And Buried, and The Haunting Of Molly Hartley.

“The Horror genre has always been dear to my heart and today’s announcement is only the beginning of what will be a steady output of international genre titles, ranging from cult classics to the contemporary”, said Chris Sharp, founder and Chairman of W4Free.

Other horror titles acquired for the streaming service include: Lars Von Trier’s Dogville, Grant Gee’s documentary Joy Division, Irish musical drama Once, Oscar-winning La Vie En Rose, Australian comedy Muriel’s Wedding and New Zealand drama Whale Rider.