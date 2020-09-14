StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Spanish Princess’ Season 2; Releases Trailer & Key Art

The second and concluding season of The Spanish Princess will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday October 11th, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, StarzPlay has also released the trailer and key art for season two.

The Spanish Princess tells the story of Catherine of Aragon, the teenaged princess of Spain who was promised the English throne since she was a child. The limited series, which is based on Philippa Gregory’s novels The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse, is produced by by Playground and New Pictures and stars Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor, Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley, Laura Carmichael, Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan and Peter Egan.

Season two continues the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII, who preside over the most glamorous court in Europe and are beloved by their people. Together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad. Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King, and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.

Check out the trailer and key art below: