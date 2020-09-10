Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

9-1-1: Lone Star will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Tuesday September 22nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen Strand who was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew.

On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works. Fox recently renewed the series for a second season.

