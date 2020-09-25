Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2

The second season of The Twilight Zone will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Tuesday October 6th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Based on the original series, The Twilight Zone takes viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. The reboot is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

In addition to executive producing, Jordan Peele is also the host and narrator. The cast for the show’s second season includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr. and more.

