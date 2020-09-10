Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Brave New World’

Brave New World will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday October 2nd (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.

Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning. The drama series, which is based on the Aldous Huxley novel, is produced by UCP in association with Amblin Television and stars Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game Of Thrones), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man And The Wasp) and Demi Moore (Ghost).

