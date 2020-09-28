Sky One Orders Two More ‘After Ever After’ Specials From David Walliams

Following the success of last year’s Cinderella: After Ever After, Sky One has commissioned two more After Ever After specials from David Walliams and his production company King Bert Productions. The two new comedies are Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After and Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After.

Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After begins where the fable ends, with a story of two very unlikely friends. We all thought Jack had put an end to the Giant but guess what? The Giant is concussed but very much alive and stuck on earth with no way back to his house in the sky. Jack must think on his feet and outsmart the angry villagers to get the giant home. Along the way, both characters discover their inner self belief and overcome their fears to help one another.

The cast lined up for Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After includes David Walliams, Sheridan Smith, Blake Harrison, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Ashley McGuire and Daniel Rigby. The special is being penned by The Dawson Brothers and David Walliams. Adam Browne is the producer, while David Sant is directing. The executive producers are King Bert’s Jo Sargent and Sky’s Tilusha Ghelani. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales. Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After will be penned by Walliams and Kevin Cecil and directed by Dan Zeff. Sky said that further details of that special will be announced at a later date.

“Christmas is a time for love and cheer. And beanstalks. Once again David Walliams has bought a fairy tale cast to deliver a genuinely unique twist on an absolute classic”, said Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy Jon Mountague, who commissioned the specials alongside Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett. “Fe Fi Fo Fum – I smell a wonderful treat for all the family this Christmas on Sky One.”

While Jo Sargent, Managing Director of King Bert Productions, added: “To be recreating these two-classic tales with a twist, building on the love and enthusiasm for Cinderella: After Ever After is something we’re incredibly excited about. David has a unique way of bringing these stories to life in the most wickedly funny way supported by our stellar cast in Sheridan Smith, Blake Harrison, Jocelyn Jee Ession, Ashley McGuire and Daniel Rigby. I believe all generations of the family will love these new tales.”