Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘PEN15’ Season 2

The second season of PEN15 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday October 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

PEN15 is middle school as it really happened. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in this adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

The comedy series was created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman. The trio also serve as executive producers alongside Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone & Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Shelley Zimmerman, Brett Bouttier, Jordan Levin & Joe Davola of AwesomenessTV, Marc Provissiero & Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling. Season two will consist of seven episodes.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.