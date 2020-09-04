Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘High Maintenance’ Season 4

The fourth season of High Maintenance will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Friday September 18th at 9pm, it has been announced.

High Maintenance explores the private lives of eccentric New Yorkers through a common thread: their weed deliveryman. Ben Sinclair stars as The Guy, whose client base includes a group of characters with neuroses as diverse as the city. The series was created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair.

The show’s fourth season finds The Guy (Ben Sinclair) back traversing the city on his bicycle, having said goodbye to last season’s RV. With a new friend by his side, The Guy drops in on a variety of customers whose disparate lives, jobs, identities and circumstances reveal the human connection that we all seek. Playing out over the course of a year, this season focuses on cycles of renewal, webs of human connections, and putting down roots in the ever-changing ecosystem of New York City.

