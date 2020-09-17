Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Comey Rule’

The Comey Rule will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday September 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Comey Rule is described as an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. Rather than a biopic of one man, the miniseries tells the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

The miniseries, which is based on former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty, is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Home Run Productions, The Story Factory, and Secret Hideout and stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Scoot McNairy, Jonathan Banks, Oona Chaplin, Amy Seimetz, Steven Pasquale, Peter Coyote, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Steve Zissis, Shawn Doyle, Brian d’Arcy James, Dalmar Abuzeid, William Sadler, T.R. Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hyatt and Damon Gupton (Black Lightning). Billy Ray penned the scripts and also directed. The executive producers are Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Billy Ray.

