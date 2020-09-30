Sky Atlantic Sets Premiere Date For ‘Riviera’ Season 3

The third season of Riviera will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday October 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Rivera tells the story of Georgina, who is newly married to billionaire Constantine Clios when he is killed in a yacht explosion. She is shocked to discover the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder. Helped by Constantine’s first wife, Georgina will undergo an education in lying, double-dealing, outright theft and shocking criminality. She has to learn fast to maintain the Clios mansion and save the family from its enemies and from itself.

The drama series is produced by Archery Pictures and Primo Productions and stars Julia Stiles, Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox. Season three picks up a year after the season two finale and Georgina has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life. Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland as she travels the world – from Venice to Argentina – on the hunt for stolen art works. After the moral obscurity of the Riviera, Georgina revels in the relative black and white clarity that her new role gives her, as well as her new alliance with the carefree, charismatic and worldly Gabriel Hirsch (Rupert Graves).

