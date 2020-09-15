Sky Atlantic Releases Trailer For ‘Tin Star’ Season 3

Sky Atlantic has released the trailer for the third and final season of Tin Star, which is set to premiere in November.

Created by Rowan Joffe, Tin Star tells the story of Jim Worth, an ex-Metropolitan police detective who has moved with his family to the Rocky Mountains to start a new life as a local police chief in an idyllic rural community.The drama series is produced by Kudos and Gaumont Television UK and stars Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie.

The show’s final season picks up after Jack and Angela revealed the truth to their daughter Anna. Thousands of miles away from the Rocky vista of Canadian town, Little Big Bear, Jack, Angela and Anna return to the UK twenty years after leaving to confront the sinister truth they ran from. The secrets they hold threaten a group of dangerous criminals who are still operating in the city. Jack, Angela and Anna will stop at nothing to defeat their common enemy. Ian Hart (Boardwalk Empire), Tanya Moodie (Sherlock), Joanne Whalley (The White Princess) and Kerrie Hayes (The Mill) have joined the cast for the final season.

Check out the trailer below: