Sky Arts Orders ‘Boys’ Short Film From Ashley Walters

Sky Arts has ordered Boys, a one-off short film that hails from Bulletproof co-creator and star Ashley Walters. It is being eyed for a November premiere on both Sky Arts and NOW TV,

Boysis set against the grey but beautiful backdrop of East London’s skyscrapers and estates and follows two best friends, Noah (Hector Abbott) and Lewis (Jude Chenchin), as they embark on a journey into manhood, set in motion by a promise that must be fulfilled. Noah’s big brother, Nick (Devlin), is serving a lengthy sentence at her majesty’s pleasure, and bestows upon his teenage brother a list of items he needs in jail.

In an act of blind loyalty, Noah and Lewis set out to fulfil Nick’s wishes, but along the way are faced with challenges and hurdles that will shape them and the men they will become. The short film is being penned by newcomer Jerome Holder and is produced by Walters’ SLNda in association with Sky Studios. It was commissioned by Sky Studios’ Paul Gilbert and Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment Phil Edgar-Jones. Saba Kia is the producer, while Walters is directing. The executive producers are Nagajan Modhwadia and Ashley Walters for SLNda and Paul Gilbert for Sky Studios.

“I was immediately drawn to the innocence of this story written by promising new screenwriter Jerome Holder”, Executive Producer and Director Ashley Walters said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be making my directorial debut with Boys which will be the first short film we’re producing at SLNda, and I’m thankful to Sky Studios for believing in our vision.”