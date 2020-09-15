Richie Campbell, Rakie Ayola & More Join ITV’s Peter James Adaptation ‘Grace’

Richie Campbell (Top Boy), Rakie Ayola (Noughts + Crosses), Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl), Amaka Okafor (Vera), Brad Morrison (National Theatre Live; Twelfth Night), Rebecca Scrogs (Alex Rider) and Alexander Cobb (Doctors) have been tapped to star opposite John Simm (Prey) in ITV’s Peter James adaptation Grace.

Grace follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace (Simm), a hard-working police officer based in Brighton who has given his life to the job. The series opens with Grace’s career at rock bottom. He’s fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. He’s in the last chance saloon running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little prospect of success.

Following another reprimand for his unorthodox police methods, Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most. With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case. When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé.

Richie Campbell has been cast as Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson, Rakie Ayola as Assistant Chief Constable Vosper, Laura Elphinstone as Detective Sergeant Bella Moy, Amaka Okafor as Detective Constable Emma Jane Boutwood, Brad Morrison as Detective Constable Nicholl, Rebecca Scrogs as Branson’s wife Ari and Alexander Cobb as Kevin Spinella. Rounding out the cast is Adrian Rawlings (Innocent), Natasha Joseph (Sex Education), Tom Weston-Jones (Dickensian), Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard), Alisha Bailey (Save Me) and Maggie O’Neill (Shameless).

The first season, which is based on the Peter James novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, is penned by Russell Lewis. Second Act Productions, Tall Story Pictures and Vaudeville Productions are producing. The first episode, Dead Simple, is being directed by Belgravia helmer John Alexander, while the second episode, Looking Good Dead, will be directed by Julia Ford (Sticks And Stones, Safe). The executive producers are Andrew O’Connor, Paul Sandler, Patrick Schweitzer, Michael Vine, Russell Lewis and Peter James. Filming is now underway in Brighton.