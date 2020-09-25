Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness’

The second season of The Alienist, subtitled Angel Of Darkness, will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Thursday October 22nd, it has been announced.

Set in the Gilded Age of New York City in 1896, The Alienist pick up when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips the city. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and newspaper illustrator John Moore to conduct the investigation in secret. They are aided by a makeshift crew of singular characters, among them the intrepid Sara Howard a young secretary on Roosevelt’s staff who is determined to become the first female police detective in New York City.

The drama series, which is based on the international best-selling novels by Caleb Carr, is produced by Paramount Television Studios and stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Ted Levine, Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen. In Angel Of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.