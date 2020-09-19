Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday October 16th, it has been announced.

New episodes will then continue to made available every Friday, less than 24 hours after they initially air state-side on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and Michelle Yeoh.

In the show’s third season, after following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, the U.S.S. Discovery crew lands into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation. David Ajala joins the main cast this season as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

