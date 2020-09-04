Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Emily In Paris’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Emily In Paris will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday October 2nd, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, the streaming service has also released the trailer and key art for the series.

Emily In Paris follows Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The comedy series, which was created by Darren Star and was originally set up at Paramount Network before moving to Netflix, is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios and stars Lily Collins (Les Misérables), Ashley Park (Tales Of The City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 To Paris), Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Check out the trailer and key art below: