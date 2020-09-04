Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder’

Prediction Murder – the third entry in Hallmark’s Ruby Herring Mysteries movie series – will premiere on Movies 24 on Saturday October 17th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Ruby Herring Mysteries follows Ruby Herring, a popular consumer reporter at a Seattle TV station who finds herself drawn into various murder investigations alongside Seattle P.D. homicide detective Jake Killian. The Ruby Herring Mysteries movies are produced by Crown Media Productions and star Taylor Cole (The Originals) and Stephen Huszar (Paradise Falls). Andrea Canning penned the script for the movie. The executive producer is Beth Miller.

In Prediction Murder, shortly after being named Seattle 57 News’ TV crime reporter, Ruby Herring (Cole) begins receiving anonymous tips when a cold case – the unsolved murder of a psychic – is reopened, and teams up with Seattle PD detective Jake Killian (Huszar) to find the killer. She’s encouraged by her dad, retired detective John Herring (Shipp), to follow her keen instincts. Together, Ruby and Jake uncover a plot to frame an innocent person who everyone involved with the case to seems to think is the ideal candidate for the five-year-old murder of a local tarot card reader.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.