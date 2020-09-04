Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death’

Exit Stage Death – the third entry in Hallmark’s Picture Perfect Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday October 18th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Picture Perfect Mysteries follows small-town New England professional wedding photographer Allie Adams, who finds herself working with Willow Haven P.D.’s newest detective Sam Acosta to solve various murder cases. The series of movies are produced by Crown Media Productions and stars Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids), Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) and Erik Estrada (CHiPs).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.