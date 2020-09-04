Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mystery 101: An Education In Murder’

An Education In Murder – the fifth entry in Hallmark’s Mystery 101 movie series – will premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday October 11th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Mystery 101 follows Amy Winslow – who, after years of teaching Mystery 101, has become an expert in whodunnits – and police detective Travis Cole as they work together to solve various whodunnits. The Mystery 101 series of movies are produced by Lighthouse Pictures and star Jill Wagner (Christmas In Evergreen: Letters to Santa, Pearl In Paradise) and Kristoffer Polaha (Small Town Christmas, Pearl In Paradise).

In An Education In Murder, Professor Amy Winslow (Wagner) can’t believe her colleague, a Mark Twain scholar, is capable of murder, and yet there he sits in prison for injecting strychnine into the asthma inhaler of a professor who recently uncovered an early draft of Huck Finn at an estate sale. Determined to prove her friend’s innocence, Amy enlists the help of Detective Travis Burke (Polaha), whose predecessor is the very same cop who convicted Amy’s colleague. Now the retired police officer is stubbornly insisting his arrest should stand and he’s going to great lengths to see that it does. But Amy’s not the only one who thinks his conviction should be overturned. A young woman has arrived in town who is working on a book about the case, which is remarkably similar to a fiveyear-old unsolved murder involving a different poisoned professor who had just accused a student of plagiarism. Both murders certainly bring a whole new meaning to the age old saying “publish or perish.”

