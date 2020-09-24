Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Kevin Garry & More Join Sky One’s ‘Bloods’

Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (Mighty Boosh) Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Kevin Garry (Absolutely Fine), Sam Campbell and Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves) have been tapped to star opposite Samson Kayo (Famalam) and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) in Sky One’s Bloods.

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek (Kayo) and his over-friendly divorcee paramedic colleague Wendy (Horrocks). Their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.

Samson Kayo and and Nathan Bryon created the series, which is being penned by Nathan Byron and Paul Doolan. Roughcut TV is producing, with Seb Barwell serving as the series producer. The executive producers are Ash Atalla and Alex Smith. The series was commissioned by Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy Jon Jon Mountague and Sky Studios’ Commissioning Editor Tilusha Ghelani. Filming on the series is now underway in South London.

“I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic”, said Samson Kayo. “Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead! I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt!”

While Jane Horrocks added: “I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.”