ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Singapore Grip’

ITV’s J.G. Farrell adaptation The Singapore Grip will premiere on Sunday September 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Singapore Grip is set in Singapore, 1941 and follows Walter Blackett, who is head of British Singapore’s oldest and most powerful firm alongside his business partner Webb. With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure. He decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan.

Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang, a mysterious Chinese refugee. The drama series, which is based on J.G. Farrell’s novel of the same name that was first published in 1978 as the final entry in his Empire trilogy of novels and was adapted for television by Christopher Hampton, is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Luke Treadaway (Ordeal By Innocence), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Jane Horrocks (Trollied), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Charles Dance OBE (Game Of Thrones), Elizabeth Tan (Coronation Street), Georgia Blizzard (Thor: Ragnarok), Luke Newberry (In The Flesh), Bart Edwards (UnREAL) and Christoph Guybert (Falco).

