ITV Renews ‘Innocent’ For Second Season; Katherine Kelly To Star

More than two years after the series wrapped its initial run, ITV has renewed Innocent for a second season. Four episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season. Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) is attached to star.

Innocent tells the story of a wrongly convicted man who fights to clear his name and restore his reputation. The show’s second season focuses upon the scandal that rocked the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in 2015 involving school teacher, Sally Wright (Kelly), who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking special interest in the boy. In spite of having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence and the fact she couldn’t be placed at the remote beauty spot on the day Matty was found murdered, Sally was convicted by a majority verdict and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail. The second season opens with Sally in the dock of Carlisle Crown Court, steely and determined to prove her innocence and that she’s been the victim of a terrible miscarriage of justice.

As she waits for the jury to deliver on her appeal, Sally contemplates how she’s lost everything she holds dear. Her relationship, home and marriage to Probation Officer, Sam, her job as Head of English at a local comprehensive, her status and good name in the community, and personal contact with her aging mother who now lives in a care home. With the unwavering support of her best friend, Jenny, Editor of the local Cumbrian Post newspaper, Sally has been given a lifeline, as new evidence, which places her six miles from the murder scene, is unearthed.

When the forewoman pronounces Sally is ‘not guilty’ of the crime which has destroyed her life her first thoughts are for Matty and his parents, John and Maria Taylor, who are still living their nightmare. Hell-bent on reclaiming some of her life, Sally sets out to help the police seek answers and find the real killer. DCI Michael Braithwaite returning to work after a period of absence is charged with re-investigating the case and is determined to discover the true identity of Matty’s killer.

Rounding out the cast is Jamie Bamber (Strike Back), Priyanga Burford (Fearless), Shaun Dooley (Gentleman Jack), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge), Lucy Black (The Durrells) Michael Yare (Game Of Thrones) Andrew Tiernan (Marcella), Nadia Albina (Years And Years), Poppy Miller (Mapp & Lucia) , Janine Wood (Silent Witness), Laura Rollins (Doctors) and Michael Stevenson (Holby City).

The drama series was created by Unforgotten and Dark Heart scribe Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge. TXTV is producing. Jeremy Gwilt is the series producer, while Tracey Larcombe is directing. The executive producers are TXTV founders Jeremy Gwilt, Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge. The second season was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. Filming has now started on location in the Lake District and Ireland.

“Innocent II is a thriller which keeps you guessing to the very end. Chris and Matt’s brilliant scripts are compelling and the characters incredibly relatable”, said ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones, who is overseeing the production for the broadcaster. “We’re thrilled to be working again with TXTV and Chris Lang on a second instalment of Innocent.”