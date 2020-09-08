ITV Renews ‘Doc Martin’ For Tenth & Final Season

Doc Martin is coming to an end. ITV has renewed the Martin Clunes fronted drama series for a tenth and final season. Production on the show’s final season is set to begin next spring, ahead of a late 2021 premiere.

Created by Dominic Minghella, Doc Martin follows Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood. The drama series is produced by Buffalo Pictures and stars Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Eileen Atkins, Ian McNeice, John Marquez, Jessica Ransom, Joe Absolom and Selina Cadell.

“I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years”, said ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. “I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”

While Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite added: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time. However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”