ITV Releases Trailer For ‘Honour’

ITV has released the trailer for their upcoming Keeley Hawes fronted drama Honour, which is set to premiere later this month.

Honour tells the story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s (Keeley Hawes) passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz. DCI Goode discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family.

Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman’s life and prevent a so-called “honour” killing, Caroline vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz. It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming. The two-parter is produced by Hera Pictures in association with Hawes’ production company Buddy Club. Gwyneth Hughes penned the scripts. Alliea Nazar is the producer, while Burton And Taylor helmer Richard Laxton is the director. The executive producers are Liza Marshall, Gwyneth Hughes, Peter Kosminsky and Keeley Hawes.

Check out the trailer below: