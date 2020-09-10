FOX Acquires UK Rights To ‘Take Two’, Sets October Premiere

FOX UK has acquired the UK rights to Take Two, ABC’s short-lived drama series from Castle executive producers Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe. The series will premiere on Sunday October 4th at 8pm.

Take Two is described as an “upbeat detective series” that follows Sam Swift, the former star of a hit cop series whose epic breakdown is broadcast to the public and sends her to rehab. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing lone-wolf private investigator Eddie Valetik as research for a potential comeback role.

Though Eddie resents the babysitting gig, high-spirited Sam uses the skills she learned as an actor playing a cop and proves herself to be surprisingly valuable. The drama series is produced by Tandem Productions and MilMar Pictures in co-production with ABC Studios and stars Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian, Xavier de Guzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee. The executive producers are Terri Edda Miller, Andrew W. Marlowe, Rola Bauer and Tim Halkin.

At FOX UK, Take Two joins an autumn schedule that includes FX comedy Mr. Inbetween, short-lived ABC drama The Family, Fox’s short-lived Minority Report reboot, the sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans, the second season of L.A.’s Finest, the sixteenth season of American Dad, the fourth season of Bull, and the tail-end of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season.