FOX Acquires UK Rights To ‘Minority Report’, Sets October Premiere

FOX UK has secured the UK rights to the short-lived Minority Report reboot, which originally aired state-side on Fox back in 2015. The series will premiere on the channel on Wednesday October 21st at 9pm.

From Max Borenstein, Minority Report is set 10 years after the end of pre-crime in D.C. when one of the three pre-cogs struggles to lead a “normal” human life, but remains haunted by visions of the future. He meets a detective haunted by her past who just may help him find a purpose for his gift.

The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Amblin Television & Paramount Television and stars Stark Sands, Meagan Good, Nick Zano, Laura Regan and Wilmer Valderrama. Fox cancelled the series in May 2016, after having cut the order for the show’s first season from thirteen episodes to ten.

At FOX UK, Minority Report joins an Autumn schedule that includes FX comedy Mr. Inbetween, short-lived ABC dramas The Family and Take Two, the sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans, the second season of L.A.’s Finest, the sixteenth season of American Dad, the fourth season of Bull, and the tail-end of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season.

Check out the trailer for Minority Report below: