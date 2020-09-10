FOX Acquires UK Rights To FX’s ‘Mr Inbetween’, Sets October Premiere

Mr Inbetween is finally crossing the pond. FOX UK has secured the UK rights to both seasons of the FX original comedy series. The series will premiere on FOX UK on Thursday October 29th at 10pm.

Mr Inbetween follows “Ray Shoesmith,” a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.

The series, which was written by Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW and stars Scott Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

At FOX UK, Mr Inbetween joins an Autumn schedule that includes Fox’s Minority Report reboot, short-lived ABC dramas The Family and Take Two, the sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans, the second season of L.A.’s Finest, the sixteenth season of American Dad, the fourth season of Bull, and the tail-end of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season.