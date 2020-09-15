Disney+ Sets Premiere Date For ‘Onward’

Onward will premiere on Disney+ on Friday October 2nd, it has been announced.

Onward follows teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot who get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, embarking on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries.

But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed. The feature film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation and features the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.