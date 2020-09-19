Denise Gough Joins ITV’s ‘Too Close’ Adaptation

Denise Gough (Guerrilla, Paula) has been tapped to star opposite Emily Watson (A Song For Jenny, Chernobyl) in Too Close, ITV’s three-part adaptation of the novel by Clara Salaman (written under the pen name Natalie Daniels).

Too Close follows forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson (Emily Watson), who is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough), a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing. Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close.

Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents. Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones, which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead.

Rounding out the cast is Thalissa Teixeira, James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi. Clara Salaman is penned the adaptation of her novel, which is eyed as a miniseries rather than a returning drama.

It was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. Snowed-In Productions, the sister company to J.K. Rowling’s Brontë Film and TV, are producing in association with All3Media International. The executive producers are Ruth Kenley-Letts, Kate Crowe, Neil Blair, Clara Salaman, Emily Watson and Jenny van der Lande. Letitia Knight is the producer, while Bruce Goodison is attached to direct. All3Media International will handle global sales. Filming is now underway in London.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we’re finally shooting Too Close”, said Snowed-In Productions Chief Executive Ruth Kenley-Letts. “We’ve assembled such a talented cast and crew for Clara Salaman’s brilliantly compelling and gripping adaption of her novel and we’re so excited to be working with Polly Hill at ITV. We can’t wait to get started.”