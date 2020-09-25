Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Agatha And The Midnight Murders’

Agatha And The Midnight Murders – the third entry in Channel 5’s series of Agatha And The… TV movies – will premiere on Wednesday October 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Agatha And The Midnight Murders is set in London in 1940. As the Blitz rages and her future is threatened by fallout from the war, Agatha Christie makes the decision to kill off her most famous creation. After twelve Poirot novels in six years, Agatha should be a rich woman. Instead, she’s struggling to make ends meet: America’s financial chokehold of Britain has cut off royalties and the tax authorities in the US and UK are investigating her.

Killing her most popular character in the midst of this turmoil seems almost spiteful. But Agatha, pragmatic and resourceful as ever, has a plan: she is selling the novel of Poirot’s death to a private buyer, a superfan who will pay a fortune to own a piece of history and keep the beloved detective alive. Fourteen years ago, Agatha met Travis Pickford, a charming grifter who transformed himself from murder suspect to ally. Who better to help broker a dubious deal than a man for whom skirting the law is career necessity? Having agreed a commission with Agatha, Travis arranges a late night exchange at an infamous London hotel. The film, which was penned by Tom Dalton, is produced by DSP and stars Helen Baxendale, Blake Harrison, Alistair Petrie and Elizabeth Tan.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.