Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Adult Material’

Channel 4’s porn industry drama Adult Material will premiere on Monday October 5th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material follows Jolene Dollar, who has been working in the porn industry her entire adult life and has seen it grow from an illegitimate backroom enterprise to a mainstream and highly profitable arm of the telecommunications industry.

The four-part drama is being produced by Fifty Fathoms and stars Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Siena Kelly (Temple), Kerry Godliman (Save Me), Joe Dempsie (Deep State), Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey), Phil Daniels (A Very Very Very Dark Matter) and Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince). Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick is overseeing the series for the broadcaster. Patrick Spence and Lucy Kirkwood are the executive producers, while Dawn Shadforth is the director.

