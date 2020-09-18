Channel 4 Orders ‘Before We Die’ Starring Lesley Sharp, Vincent Regan & Patrick Gibson

Channel 4 has ordered Before We Die, a six episode drama series starring Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey), Vincent Regan (Wallander), Patrick Gibson (The Tudors) and Toni Gojanović (Success).

Before We Die is set in Bristol and follows Detective Hannah Laing who becomes deeply conflicted when she discovers her son is playing a crucial role as an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation.

Lesley Sharp has been cast as Hannah Laing; Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch, a non-conformist investigator, who is seconded to Hannah’s unit to advise on Eastern European drug gangs; Patrick Gibson as Christian, Hannah’s son; and Toni Gojanović as Davor Mimica, the leader of the criminal gang.

The drama series, which is based on the Swedish series of the same name, was penned by Matt Baker and is being produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Caviar and is supported by Screen Flanders, DPG Media and the Belgian tax shelter via Caviar Film Financing. Jan Matthys is attached to direct. The executive producers are Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino and Bert Hamelinck. Filming is set to take place in Bristol and Belgium later this year.

“Every episode of Before We Die is a rollercoaster of excitement – and I’m so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to Channel 4″, said Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick, who commissioned the series alongside Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor Gwen Gorst. “It’s a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration.”