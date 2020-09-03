Channel 4 Acquires ‘Buffy’ Spin-Off ‘Angel’ For All 4

Channel 4 has acquired Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel for their streaming service All 4 after striking a deal with international distributor Disney. The series will be available to stream on All 4 from Friday September 18th. E4 will also air the series later this year.

The acquisition comes several months after Channel 4 picked up Buffy The Vampire Slayer for All 4. It marks the latest acquisition for the Channel 4 owned and operated streamer whose other recent acquisitions have included Scrubs and Seinfeld.

“It is pretty special that we are able to bring both parts of the Buffy universe together with Angel coming soon to sit proud on All 4″, said Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisitions for Channel 4. “Like with Buffy, there will be many audiences who didn’t have chance to view this the first-time round, so I’m really excited we’ll be able to give you all five seasons in one go.”

Angel follows the eponymous character, who is cursed with a soul. Following events that occurred in Sunnydale, the troubled vampire moves to Los Angeles to aid others struggling with their supernatural powers, whilst on a quest to search for his own redemption. The drama series, which was created by Joss Whedon and ran for five seasons, stars David Boreanaz Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof and J. August Richards.