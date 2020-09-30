CBS Justice Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘CSI: Cyber’ Season 2

The second season of CSI: Cyber will receive its UK premiere on CBS Justice on Monday October 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

CSI: Cyber follows Special Agent Avery Ryan who heads the Cyber Crime Division of the FBI, a unit at the forefront of solving illegal activities that start in the mind, live online, and play out in the real world. She also knows firsthand how today’s technology allows people to hide in the shadows of the Internet and commit serious crimes of global proportion. While other agents search for criminals in dark homes and alleys, Ryan searches the “dark net,” a place deep in the bowels of the Web where criminals are anonymous, money is untraceable and where everything is for sale with just a keystroke.

The CBS Television Studios produced drama series, which was initially piloted as a planted episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2014, is inspired by the advanced technological work of real-life CyberPsychologist Mary Aiken and was created by Anthony Zuiker, Ann Donahue & Carol Mendelsohn. The cast is led by Patricia Arquette and also includes James Van Der Beek, Charley Koontz, Shad Moss and Peter MacNicol. Season two sees Ted Danson join as a series regular, reprising his role from the original CSI series. Peter MacNicol exited CSI: Cyber after season one. Season two has never before aired on UK television after the previous UK broadcaster, Channel 5, opted not air it.

