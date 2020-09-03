BlackBox Multimedia & Night Train Media Developing Jess Ryder Adaptation ‘The Ex-Wife’

BlackBox Multimedia and Night Train Media have teamed together to develop an adaptation of Jess Ryder’s novel The Ex-Wife. The producers are eyeing the adaptation as a TV series, rather than as a one-off.

The Ex-Wife follows newlywed Tasha, who has the perfect house, a loving husband and a beautiful little girl. She’d be set if it wasn’t for Jen, her husband’s ex-wife who just won’t leave them alone. Catherine Steadman (Downton Abbey) is penning the adaptation.

“International broadcasters and streamers want high-end, contemporary scripted content that immediately stands out in a crowded marketplace”, said Night Train Media CEO and Founder Herbert L. Kloiber. “Together with Giuliano and our outstanding creative partners at BlackBox Multimedia, we are poised to enter production on The Ex-Wife – a compelling story based on great IP from extraordinary A-list talent, with global audience demand.”

While Giuliano Papadia, CEO of BlackBox Multimedia, added: “We think that Catherine’s genuine talent in creating riveting stories, and her unique perspective on the process as both actor and writer will make her on-screen adaptation of Jess Ryder’s bestselling novel what thriller fans have been waiting for. Herbert and the Night Train Media team immediately showed the same passion for the project, appreciating its potential and joining us in making this stand-out TV series. Their excellent experience in navigating the demands of international audiences is perfectly aligned with our expertise in developing compelling stories and we are very excited to bring this to life together.”