BBC Two Releases Trailer For ‘Industry’

BBC Two has released the trailer for Industry, which is set to premiere later this year.

Industry follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international investment bank in London. The series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as five impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

The drama series, which was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, is being produced by Bad Wolf and stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung. In addition to Kay and Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese are also writing for the eight episode series. The directors are Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly and Mary Nighy. The executive producers are Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay and Ben Irving.

Check out the trailer below: