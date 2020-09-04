BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three on Sunday September 13th at 6am, it has been announced.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens follows Nora Linn as she navigates young adulthood in outer borough New York City, leaning on her wider family as she takes her first steps towards financial independence. The comedy series, which is based on Awkwafina’s real-life beginnings in Queens, stars Awkwafina, Bowen Yang, BD Wong and Lori Tann Chinn. A second season has already been commissioned.

