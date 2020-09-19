BBC One’s ‘Ghosts’ Gets Christmas Special

Ghosts is joining the BBC’s Christmas schedule. BBC One has ordered a Christmas special to air in 2020. The news comes just ahead of the launch of the show’s second season on BBC One on Monday (September 21st) at 8:30pm. As TVWise previously reported, a third season has already been commissioned.

Ghosts is described as a multi-character sitcom set in the crumbling country pile of Button Hall, which is home to numerous restless spirits who have died there over the centuries. But their lives – or, rather, afterlives – are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple – Alison and Mike – surprisingly inherit the peaceful derelict house and make plans to turn it into a bustling family hotel.

The comedy series – which hails from the Horrible Histories team of Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond – is produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There and stars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Charlotte Ritchie, Katy Wix and Lolly Adefope. The executive producers are Alison Carpenter, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen.

In season two, Alison and Mike are trying to find a semi-harmonious routine with the ghostly housemates of Button House. The ghosts have found a way to make their new situation work for them, while the couple are working towards a new money-making venture to fund their perpetual renovations. Without the money to continue the extensive building work and the hotel still a distant dream, Alison and Mike decide to try to rent the place out for events. After a paranormal photo of the house goes viral overnight, Alison and Mike worry that it will ruin the house’s reputation. As they scramble to debunk the spooky rumours and convince people that the house is spectre-free, they spot their opportunity to bring money in faster: they’ll use the ghosts’ ‘talents’ to create an authentic haunted house experience.